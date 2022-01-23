Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD
Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Pearl works at
Dr. Pearl's Office Locations
Surgical Associates of Dallas621 N Hall St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (214) 821-9600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 821-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was so impressed with not only Dr. Pearl, but his nurses and staff, and everyone I encountered at BSW. He was able to fit me in for a same day nerve block as part of the diagnostic plan for thoracic outlet syndrome. Since I’m out of state, that was fantastic.
About Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1720041783
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- Baylor University Med Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
