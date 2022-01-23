See All Vascular Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (31)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD

Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Pearl works at Texas Vascular Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Brachial Plexus Palsy, Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Pearl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates of Dallas
    621 N Hall St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 821-9600
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown
    3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 821-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pearl?

    Jan 23, 2022
    I was so impressed with not only Dr. Pearl, but his nurses and staff, and everyone I encountered at BSW. He was able to fit me in for a same day nerve block as part of the diagnostic plan for thoracic outlet syndrome. Since I’m out of state, that was fantastic.
    — Jan 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pearl to family and friends

    Dr. Pearl's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pearl

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720041783
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearl works at Texas Vascular Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pearl’s profile.

    Dr. Pearl has seen patients for Brachial Plexus Palsy, Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.