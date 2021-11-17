Dr. Gregory Pelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Pelton, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Pelton, MD
Dr. Gregory Pelton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelton's Office Locations
- 1 617 W End Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 579-0339
-
2
New York State Psychiatric Institute1051 Riverside Dr, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 774-8669
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pelton?
Very empathetic, helpful, constructive. Listens well, discourses well, takes time to learn before commenting and advising. Superb in dealing with Alzheimer's families.
About Dr. Gregory Pelton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1598892077
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.