Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Perez, MD is a Dermatologist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
-
1
Miami Va Health Care System9800 W Commercial Blvd, Tamarac, FL 33351 Directions (954) 475-5500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Elias Dermatology4610 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-0582MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Perez, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1548271976
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Gundersen Clin Luther Hospital
- Mayo Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.