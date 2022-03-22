Dr. Gregory Persak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Persak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
The Center for Eye Care and Optical360 MONTAUK HWY, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-1110
Walt Whitman Aa LLC1895 Walt Whitman Rd Ste 10, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 293-9700
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (844) 727-5795
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
His voice is very soothing. He talks to you NOT at you in layman's terms. I learned from Dr. Persak how eye exams can detect numerous health issues throughout the human body. He truly does check out everything and communicates with your PCP and follows up on issues. He and his staff definitely rate 5 stars!
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Persak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Persak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Persak has seen patients for Blepharitis, Drusen and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Persak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Persak speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Persak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.