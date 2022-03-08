See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Gregory Pharo, DO

Pain Medicine
3.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gregory Pharo, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.

Dr. Pharo works at Pharo Pain Management in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stuart L. Trager M.d. PC
    301 S 8th St Ste 2C, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 925-0986
  2. 2
    Wills Surgery Center Stadium Campus
    3340 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 463-1900

Hospital Affiliations
  • Chestnut Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 08, 2022
    He was very compassionate and listened to my problems. I highly recommend him. Very competent when I received the injections. I wish there were more doctors like him.
    Liberata Cavallaro — Mar 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Pharo, DO
    About Dr. Gregory Pharo, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1629097571
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.