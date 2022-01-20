Overview

Dr. Gregory Phillips, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minden, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Coushatta Health Care Center and Minden Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at Ark-La-Tex Urology - Minden in Minden, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.