Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Pippin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.
New Orleans Sinus Center1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste N406, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6400
Thomas M. Irwin Jr MD John G. Kimble MD Apmc1151 Barataria Blvd Ste 3100, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6400
- West Jefferson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Pippin and his staff were very friendly, concerned about keeping me waiting and focused on ensuring that I left happy with the overall outcome. Dr. Pippin diagnosed my condition within minutes, explained everything in terms I could understand and made sure my procedure was comfortable and successful. I believe is probably one of the best!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
