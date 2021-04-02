Overview

Dr. Gregory Pirkl, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Pirkl works at SALEM CLINIC in Salem, OR with other offices in Keizer, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.