Overview of Dr. Gregory Pitaro, MD

Dr. Gregory Pitaro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Pitaro works at CareMount Medical, P.C in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.