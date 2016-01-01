Overview

Dr. Gregory Polar, DO is a Dermatologist in Yonkers, NY. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Polar works at Schweiger Dermatology - Grassy Sprain in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.