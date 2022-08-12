See All Otolaryngologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Gregory Postma, MD

Laryngology
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Gregory Postma, MD

Dr. Gregory Postma, MD is a Laryngology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY

Dr. Postma works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Postma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Dysphagia
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Paralysis

Dysphagia
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Acute Laryngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cough
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Nosebleed
Pharyngitis
Sleep Apnea
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Laryngeal Cleft
Laryngeal Nerve Palsy
Laryngeal Papillomatosis
Laryngeal Web
Laryngocele
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux
Larynx Conditions
Leukoplakia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome
Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Postma, MD

    • Laryngology
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1780784249
    Education & Certifications

    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    • Oakland Naval Hosp|University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • San Diego Naval Hosp
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Postma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Postma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Postma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Postma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Postma works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Postma’s profile.

    Dr. Postma has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Postma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Postma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Postma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Postma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Postma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

