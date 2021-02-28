Overview of Dr. Gregory Poulter, MD

Dr. Gregory Poulter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Poulter works at OrthoIndy in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN and Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.