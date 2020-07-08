See All Allergists & Immunologists in Plainview, NY
Dr. Gregory Puglisi, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.0 (9)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Puglisi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine.

Dr. Puglisi works at Mid Island Allergy Group in Plainview, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY, Babylon, NY and Holbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Hives and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Island Allergy Group
    1171 Old Country Rd Ste 5, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 938-7676
    Monday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Bay Shore Allergy Group
    649 W Montauk Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 669-6350
  3. 3
    Mid Island Allergy Group
    500 W Main St Ste 216, Babylon, NY 11702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 669-6350
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
  4. 4
    Mid Island Allergy Group
    900 Main St Ste 102, Holbrook, NY 11741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postnasal Drip
Hives
Animal Allergies
Postnasal Drip
Hives
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Gregory Puglisi, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225161284
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • George Washington School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

