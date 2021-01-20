Dr. Redish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregory Redish, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Redish, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.
Locations
Dallas Office9330 Poppy Dr Ste 405, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 320-9382
Hospital Affiliations
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Redish, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redish has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Redish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.