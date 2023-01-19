See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Gregory Reveal, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gregory Reveal, MD

Dr. Gregory Reveal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with OrthoIndy Hospital

Dr. Reveal works at OrthoIndy in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Humerus Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reveal's Office Locations

    OrthoIndy Northwest
    8450 Northwest Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 917-4389
    OrthoIndy Fishers
    10995 Allisonville Rd Ste 102, Fishers, IN 46038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 917-4389
    OrthoIndy at St.Vincent Indianapolis
    8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 125, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 802-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orthoindy Hospital

Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Humerus Fracture
Joint Pain
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 19, 2023
    We arrived early, and were seen promptly. He was very engaging and explained thoroughly the operation that would be necessary to repair my wife's broken wrist. After seeing him we also had the splint that was put on in the emergency room at Hancock Regional Hospital removed and a new splint applied. We left the OrthoIndy 9 minutes after our scheduled appointment time. Always like it when Dr.'s are respectful of my time vs. thinking their time is more valuable than mine. I will definitely recommend OrthoIndy and Dr. Gregory Reveal to others.
    — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Gregory Reveal, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740224153
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • OrthoIndy Hospital
    Internship
    • Wright State University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Reveal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reveal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reveal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reveal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reveal has seen patients for Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Humerus Fracture and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reveal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Reveal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reveal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reveal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reveal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

