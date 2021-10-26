Overview of Dr. Gregory Ricketts, MD

Dr. Gregory Ricketts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital.



Dr. Ricketts works at Blanchard Valley Medical Assocs in Findlay, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.