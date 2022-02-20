Dr. Gregory Riffle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riffle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Riffle, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Riffle, MD
Dr. Gregory Riffle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Riffle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Riffle's Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Physicians, Inc.9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 255-1115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 8140 Norton Pkwy Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 255-1115
-
3
G & G International LLC2165 Mentor Ave, Painesville, OH 44077 Directions (440) 354-9775
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riffle?
Professional, knowledgeable, and outgoing. A true gentleman
About Dr. Gregory Riffle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1669474938
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riffle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riffle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riffle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riffle works at
Dr. Riffle has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riffle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Riffle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riffle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riffle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riffle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.