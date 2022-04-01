Overview of Dr. Gregory Riggs, MD

Dr. Gregory Riggs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Riggs works at Lafayette Internal Medicine Clinic in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.