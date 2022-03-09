Dr. Gregory Rihacek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rihacek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Rihacek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Arthritis Care Medical Center19 Clyde Rd Ste 101, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 568-0023
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
I saw Dr. Rihacek today. This is my 2nd visit. I have RA for 45 years so I have seen numerous doctors to help manage this disease. Dr. R. is calm, patient, answers EVERY question, understands patients dealing with conditions for decades. I love his office manners and the ease with which he speaks with you. Thank you, Dr. R., for listening, making suggestions and not rushing through the appt. C. Larkins, female
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- New Engl Deaconess Hosp
- New Engl Deaconess Hosp
- Rutgers Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Rihacek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rihacek accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rihacek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rihacek has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rihacek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rihacek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rihacek.
