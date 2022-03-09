Overview of Dr. Gregory Rihacek, MD

Dr. Gregory Rihacek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Rihacek works at Arthritis Care Medical Center in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.