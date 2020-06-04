Dr. Gregory Riva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Riva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Riva, MD
Dr. Gregory Riva, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.
Dr. Riva works at
Dr. Riva's Office Locations
-
1
Jose Dimen, MD1275 E Latham Ave Ste A, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-5555
-
2
Hemet Valley Medical Center1117 E Devonshire Ave, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-2811
- 3 2020 Zonal Ave # 633, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (951) 652-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gregory Riva is a great heart specialist- excellent doctor and his staff is exceptional too-very thorough and professional.
About Dr. Gregory Riva, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1700088630
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riva works at
Dr. Riva has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Riva speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Riva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riva.
