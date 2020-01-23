Dr. Rocco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Rocco, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Rocco, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
Dr. Rocco works at
Locations
Aurora Medical Center Kenosha10400 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 948-6839
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana

Ratings & Reviews
He is the best doctor I've had so far!
About Dr. Gregory Rocco, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538276886
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Dr. Rocco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocco.
