Dr. Gregory Roche, DO
Overview of Dr. Gregory Roche, DO
Dr. Gregory Roche, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Roche's Office Locations
Roche Gregory DO Office43494 Woodward Ave Ste 101, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 338-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It takes courage to trust your eyes to someone. I had a lower blepharoplasty performed by Dr. Roche two weeks ago and I couldn't be more pleased. In the consultation, he took a great deal of time to address my questions outlining the procedure, the probable outcome, and the risks. I was confident in what I was hearing but, just to satisfy any nervous concerns, I spoke with Tracey, Dr. Roche's nurse for the last fifteen years. She graciously gave me her time and expertise and she allayed my fears. This is an office of experience, understanding, and compassion. Coincidentally, I had an appointment today with my family physician. She asked who did the procedure because my eyes looked good and that is not always the case. She said that the outcome does not always look natural. Needless to say, I am so very happy that I put my trust in Dr. Roche's capable hands once again.
About Dr. Gregory Roche, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
