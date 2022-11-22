Overview of Dr. Gregory Rogers, MD

Dr. Gregory Rogers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Rogers works at Rome Internal Medicine Assocs in Rome, GA with other offices in Cedartown, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.