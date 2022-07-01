Dr. Gregory Root, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Root is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Root, DO
Overview of Dr. Gregory Root, DO
Dr. Gregory Root, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yukon, OK.
Dr. Root works at
Dr. Root's Office Locations
-
1
Yukon Office1205 Health Center Pkwy Ste 240, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 717-5496
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Root?
I’ve never felt more valued and respected. He takes the time to talk about everything he’s going to do or what he suggests. He’s a true godly man and will pray for you like no other ! He has personally saved me in more ways than one .
About Dr. Gregory Root, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1467748889
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Root has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Root accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Root has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Root works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Root. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Root.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Root, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Root appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.