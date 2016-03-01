Overview of Dr. Gregory Rowan, DPM

Dr. Gregory Rowan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Rowan works at IHC Salt Lake Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.