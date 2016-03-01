See All Podiatrists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Gregory Rowan, DPM

Podiatry
3.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gregory Rowan, DPM

Dr. Gregory Rowan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Rowan works at IHC Salt Lake Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rowan's Office Locations

    Salt Lake Clinic, Radiology
    389 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 282-2205
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 01, 2016
    Dr Rowan is wonderful! He went through the options and let me decide. He fused the top bones of my foot together. My foot hasn't felt this good in 20 years! Thank you Dr Rowan!
    Dona in Woods Cross, UT — Mar 01, 2016
    About Dr. Gregory Rowan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376854067
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Intermountain Medical Center Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Samuel Merritt University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Rowan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowan works at IHC Salt Lake Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Rowan’s profile.

    Dr. Rowan has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

