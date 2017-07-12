Overview of Dr. Gregory Rowin, DO

Dr. Gregory Rowin, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Rowin works at Rio Grande Valley Sleep Centers Inc in McAllen, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX and Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.