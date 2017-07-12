Dr. Gregory Rowin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Rowin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Rowin, DO
Dr. Gregory Rowin, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Rowin's Office Locations
Rio Grande Valley Sleep Centers Inc2101 S Cynthia St, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-7896
Valley Baptist Medical Center-harlingen2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 687-7896
Valley Ear Nose/Throat Spec910 E 8th St Ste 2, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 973-9228
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor, through his due diligence, observed an issue in my throat that turned out to be stage 1 cancer. Caught early, I was able to have treated successfully. So, as you may expect, I have a very high regard for Dr Rowin. He is now my post-radiation follow-up doctor.
About Dr. Gregory Rowin, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821093212
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowin has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rowin speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.