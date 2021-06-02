Dr. Gregory Rubino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Rubino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Rubino, MD
Dr. Gregory Rubino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from New York University Medical Center and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rubino works at
Dr. Rubino's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Medical Group Neurosurgery1717 Oak Park Blvd Fl 3, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-4720Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubino?
Great! This Doctor is Excellent. Very Good Bed Side Manner and is extremely knowledgeable. I recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Gregory Rubino, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1609866953
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubino works at
Dr. Rubino has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.