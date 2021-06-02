See All Neurosurgeons in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Gregory Rubino, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Rubino, MD

Dr. Gregory Rubino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from New York University Medical Center and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rubino works at Memorial Medical Group Neurosurgery in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Medical Group Neurosurgery
    1717 Oak Park Blvd Fl 3, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 494-4720
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 02, 2021
    Great! This Doctor is Excellent. Very Good Bed Side Manner and is extremely knowledgeable. I recommend him to everyone.
    Donna Bertrand — Jun 02, 2021
    About Dr. Gregory Rubino, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1609866953
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Medical Center
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • New York University Medical Center
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Rubino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubino works at Memorial Medical Group Neurosurgery in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Dr. Rubino’s profile.

    Dr. Rubino has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

