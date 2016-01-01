Overview of Dr. Gregory Rurik, MD

Dr. Gregory Rurik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Rurik works at Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.