Dr. Gregory Keller, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Keller, MD

Dr. Gregory Keller, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Keller works at Gregory Keller MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gregory Keller MD
    924 Westwood Blvd Ste 515, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 231-7544
  2. 2
    Keller Plastic Surgery
    221 W Pueblo St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Androgenetic Alopecia
BodyTite
Acne
Androgenetic Alopecia
BodyTite

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Androgenetic Alopecia Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat BodyTite
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat FaceTite
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
truSculpt™ System Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Gregory Keller, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1699961474
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Santa Barbara County General Hospital
    Internship
    • Santa Clara Valley Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

