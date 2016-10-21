See All Neurologists in Carlsbad, CA
Dr. Gregory Sahagian, MD

Neurology
3.8 (13)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Sahagian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Sahagian works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA, Encinitas, CA and Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    The Research Center of Southern California LLC
    6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Palomar Medical Center
    2185 Citracado Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Scripps Memorial Hospital
    354 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    The Neurology Center
    15721 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Treatment frequency



Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nervous System Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Sahagian?

    Oct 21, 2016
    Best doctor that I have ever met! So grateful because he truly cares about his patients and doesn't just brush off everything as "it's just anxiety." I just wish I would have met him sooner.
    Camilla Hurst in California — Oct 21, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Sahagian, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Sahagian, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831132109
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California San Diego (UCSD)
    Residency
    • University of California San Diego (UCSD)
    Internship
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|Winthrop U Hosp-Suny Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sahagian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sahagian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sahagian has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahagian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahagian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahagian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahagian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahagian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

