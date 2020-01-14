See All General Surgeons in Clinton, MO
Dr. Gregory Sainnoval, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Clinton, MO
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Sainnoval, MD

Dr. Gregory Sainnoval, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clinton, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sainnoval works at GOLDEN VALLEY MEDICAL CLINIC in Clinton, MO with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL and Okeechobee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sainnoval's Office Locations

    Clinton
    1602 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 885-8171
    1391 Nw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 731-1588
    Sainnoval Surgical LLC
    105 NE 19th Dr, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 731-5880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Golden Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2020
    Dr. Sainnoval and his staff exhibit the upmost professionalism and excellence! My unplanned procedure went more smoothly than I had hoped for, even cutting (no pun intended) into Dr. Sainnoval’s holiday plans ... fitting me in before he departed. Being apart of Okeechobee’s medical community, I admire Dr. Sainnoval’s (and his staff’s) commitment to their patients and their excellent care. My follow up was promptly schedule and his treatment protocol had my recovery time ahead of the norm. I would highly recommend his services!
    Joleyne Everett — Jan 14, 2020
    About Dr. Gregory Sainnoval, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Creole
    • 1164555272
    Education & Certifications

    • Christina Care Hospital
    • Christiana Care Health Services - Christiana Hospital
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    • Dartmouth College
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Sainnoval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sainnoval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sainnoval has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sainnoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sainnoval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sainnoval.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sainnoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sainnoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

