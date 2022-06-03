Overview

Dr. Gregory Salzman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.



Dr. Salzman works at Tri-State Gastroenterology in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.