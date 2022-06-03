Dr. Gregory Salzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Salzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Salzman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
Locations
Tri-State Gastroenterology425 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-3575
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
dr salzman has a great bed side manner also great dr he found that i had new onset of atril-fib best dr ever
About Dr. Gregory Salzman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1821095456
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hosps
- Ohio State University Hosps
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
