Dr. Gregory Samano II, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Gregory Samano II, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Samano II, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Casselberry, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Samano II works at
Winter Park Family Practice, Winter Park, FL955 S Winter Park Dr, Casselberry, FL 32707
Winter Park Family Practice, Winter Park, FL2830 Casa Aloma Way, Winter Park, FL 32792
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Orlando
Accepts most major Health Plans
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Dr Samano is terrific and the best physician I have worked with.
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205804226
- Florida Hospital-East Orlando
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Samano II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samano II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samano II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samano II works at
Dr. Samano II speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Samano II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samano II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samano II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samano II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.