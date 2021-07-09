Dr. Gregory Sambuchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sambuchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Sambuchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Sambuchi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.
Dr. Sambuchi works at
Locations
Mount St. Mary's Neurology Center4600 Military Rd Ste B, Niagara Falls, NY 14305 Directions (716) 297-8709Monday8:30am - 2:30pmTuesday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 2:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sambuchi was able to diagnose and resolve a problem with what appeared to be recurring tia's. Was put on medication and haven't had a recurrence or hospitalization since. Listened to my history and symptoms. Strongly recommend.
About Dr. Gregory Sambuchi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1942203112
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sambuchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sambuchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sambuchi works at
Dr. Sambuchi has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sambuchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sambuchi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambuchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sambuchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sambuchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.