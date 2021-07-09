Overview

Dr. Gregory Sambuchi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.



Dr. Sambuchi works at Catholic Health in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.