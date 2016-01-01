Dr. Gregory San, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. San is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory San, MD
Dr. Gregory San, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Upstate Cardiology PA702 N A ST, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 859-9855
- 2 114 Hospital Dr # A-1, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 235-7665
Upstate Cardiology PA2 Innovation Dr, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 235-7665
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Gregory San, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1679565279
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. San accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. San has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. San on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. San. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. San.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. San, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. San appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.