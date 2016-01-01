Overview

Dr. Gregory San, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. San works at Upstate Cardiology - Easley in Easley, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC and Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.