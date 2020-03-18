Dr. Gregory Santamaria, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santamaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Santamaria, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gregory Santamaria, DPM
Dr. Gregory Santamaria, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Santamaria's Office Locations
Physicians Footcare1112 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 981-5008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent appointment. He has healed my wound and been so encouraging and smart!
About Dr. Gregory Santamaria, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
