Dr. Gregory Sassmannshausen, MD
Dr. Gregory Sassmannshausen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-8686
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics - Warsaw701 Orthopaedic Dr Ste 100, Warsaw, IN 46582 Directions (800) 566-5659Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Fort Wayne Orthopedics - Angola Office3270 Intertech Dr, Angola, IN 46703 Directions (260) 436-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
From my initial consultation to my 2nd week post OP, Dr. Sass and his Team have been amazing. There have been bumps in this journey and my concerns have been addressed and questions answered in a timely manner. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Sass and in fact have 2 family members ready to begin their journey with Dr. Sass and Team.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1225031206
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Sassmannshausen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sassmannshausen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sassmannshausen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sassmannshausen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sassmannshausen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Sassmannshausen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sassmannshausen.
