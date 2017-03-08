Dr. Sayegh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Sayegh, DO
Overview
Dr. Gregory Sayegh, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in South Abington Township, PA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Primemed790 Northern Blvd Ste K, South Abington Township, PA 18411 Directions (570) 586-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend him. I had to change doctor's do to old family doctor retired after 35 years. I was a little nervous about changing but Dr. Sayegh really made it easy. I have trust in him and has great listening skills and bed side manner. He cares
About Dr. Gregory Sayegh, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice/OMT and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayegh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayegh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayegh.
