Overview

Dr. Gregory Scagnelli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Johnson City, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.