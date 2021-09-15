Dr. Gregory Scagnelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scagnelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Scagnelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Scagnelli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Johnson City, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 40 MITCHELL AVE, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 722-4610
Hospital Affiliations
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have a long history with Dr. Scagnelli. He treated me as a child and now treats 2 of my children. He is great. My son has a chronic disease and goes to him every 6 weeks. My son LOVES him. He does his own blood work, calls with results. He even came to the hospital on his day off to start my sons infusion IV. We sought a second opinion in Syracuse and it was miserable up there. My son did not like the doctor and I felt like we were just another number there. I’m glad we made the decision to stick with Dr. Scagnelli. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Gregory Scagnelli, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1093707481
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Scagnelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scagnelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scagnelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Scagnelli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scagnelli.
