Overview of Dr. Gregory Schackel, MD

Dr. Gregory Schackel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schackel works at Southwestern Colorado Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates in Durango, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.