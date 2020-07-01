Dr. Gregory Schackel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schackel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Schackel, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Schackel, MD
Dr. Gregory Schackel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schackel works at
Dr. Schackel's Office Locations
Southwestern Colorado Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates1 Mercado St Ste 205, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 385-7272
Animas Surgical Hospital575 Rivergate Ln, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 259-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was experiencing hormonal issues and was referred to Dr. Schackel. It took a month or so to get an appointment but it was well worth the wait. The office employees/nurses were wonderful and I was seen by Dr. Schackel, he was very kind and helpful. He set me up to have a parathyroid removed. He did an amazing job and you can't even see my scar. I was impressed and still am.
About Dr. Gregory Schackel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831148352
Education & Certifications
- University UT
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schackel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schackel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schackel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schackel has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schackel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schackel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schackel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schackel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schackel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.