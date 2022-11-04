Dr. Gregory Schenk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schenk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Schenk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Schenk, MD
Dr. Gregory Schenk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic|Mayo Graduate School|Mayo Graduate School
Dr. Schenk works at
Dr. Schenk's Office Locations
The Urology Group - Lansdowne19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 112, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-7646Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Urology Group - Reston1860 Town Center Dr, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Urology Group - StoneSprings24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 100B, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (713) 731-5912
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schenk is a great surgeon. My recovery was cut in half the time it normally takes because of Dr; Schenk's skill as a surgeon. He does things right the first time. I also cannot say enough about his caring attitude and ability. He is always ready to answer questions, and more importantly, his attempt to educate his clients/patients is unsurpassed.
About Dr. Gregory Schenk, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1649264185
Education & Certifications
