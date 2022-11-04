Overview of Dr. Gregory Schenk, MD

Dr. Gregory Schenk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic



Dr. Schenk works at The Urology Group - Lansdowne in Lansdowne, VA with other offices in Reston, VA and Dulles, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.