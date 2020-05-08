Dr. Gregory Schlessinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlessinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Schlessinger, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University School of Medicine - Nashville, TN and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Rocky Mountain Kidney Care10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 120, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 821-3788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr. Schlessinger has always taken the time to meet with me and explain carefully all the details of my health. He has been thorough, honest, and caring. He has taken care of me for six years, and I feel that I owe my current health to him.
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1255313441
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University Of Texas, Southwestern Medical Ctr
- Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University School of Medicine - Nashville, TN
- Nephrology
