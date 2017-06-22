Overview

Dr. Greg Schmeling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Schmeling works at Center For Advanced Care - Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Broken Arm and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.