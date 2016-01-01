Dr. Schmieder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Schmieder, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Schmieder, MD
Dr. Gregory Schmieder, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Schmieder's Office Locations
Norton Vascular Associates3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 220, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-7242
Norton Brownsboro Hospital4960 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 446-8000
Norton Cancer Institute1263 Hospital Dr NW Ste 210, Corydon, IN 47112 Directions (502) 897-0635
Norton Urogynecology Center - Clarksville2051 Clevidence Blvd Ste B, Clarksville, IN 47129 Directions (502) 636-7242
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrison County Hospital
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commission for Children with Special Needs
- Community Care of Southern Indiana
- CorVel
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Health Net
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MDwise
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Methodist Hospital Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Provider Network
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Passport Home Health
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- SIHO Insurance Services
- Tricare
- United Church of Christ
- United Concordia
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Schmieder, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmieder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmieder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmieder has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Iliac Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmieder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmieder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmieder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmieder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmieder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.