Overview

Dr. Gregory Schroder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Schroder works at Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia - Fredericksburg in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Pyloric Stenosis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.