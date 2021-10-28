Overview of Dr. Gregory Schweiger, MD

Dr. Gregory Schweiger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Schweiger works at Orthopedic Physicians Alaska in Anchorage, AK with other offices in Boise, ID and Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.