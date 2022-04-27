Dr. Gregory Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Scott, MD
Dr. Gregory Scott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
- 1 2201 Central Ave Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 894-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott was excellent in listening and then providing a diagnosis and strategy.
About Dr. Gregory Scott, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1932195112
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
