Overview of Dr. Gregory Sepanski, MD

Dr. Gregory Sepanski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, AL. They completed their residency with Brooke Army Mc



Dr. Sepanski works at Auburn Eye Physicians in Auburn, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Chorioretinal Scars and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.