See All Plastic Surgeons in Columbia, SC
Dr. Gregory Sexton, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Sexton, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (12)
Map Pin Small Columbia, SC
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Sexton, MD

Dr. Gregory Sexton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Sexton works at Capital Plastic Surgery in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. J Rich, MD
Dr. J Rich, MD
4.1 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Charles Carlin, MD
Dr. Charles Carlin, MD
4.5 (17)
View Profile

Dr. Sexton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Plastic Surgery
    1708 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 252-6222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UniCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sexton?

    Aug 08, 2021
    Dr has been great with my care. The staff is very friendly. Treated me as if I was family. Loved the one on one even if I called with questions. I would recommend him to others. He knows his stuff. Praise the Lord. God has given him and gift and he is using it to help others. Make sure you do as he tells you and everything will be fun. I plan on going back for another procedure or maybe two more. Only God knows. But I do know I wouldn’t want anyone but Dr Sexton to do them for me.
    Tonya Sartor — Aug 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Sexton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Sexton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sexton to family and friends

    Dr. Sexton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sexton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Sexton, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Sexton, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154394260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University KY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Palmetto Health Richland U of SC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Med Coll Ohio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Kentucky University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Sexton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sexton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sexton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sexton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sexton works at Capital Plastic Surgery in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Sexton’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sexton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sexton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sexton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sexton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Sexton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.