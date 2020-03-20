See All Psychiatrists in Norman, OK
Dr. Gregory Shadid, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Shadid, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    133 24th Ave NW Ste 167, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 310-4477

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. Gregory Shadid, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811985062
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas TX, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
Residency
  • Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Psychiatry
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregory Shadid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shadid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadid.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

